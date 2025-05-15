Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 30th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9%
NYSE:THQ opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $22.60.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
