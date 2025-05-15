Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 30th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:THQ opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

