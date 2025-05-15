illumin (TSE:ILL) Downgraded to “Moderate Buy” Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

illumin (TSE:ILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded illumin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get illumin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILL

illumin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman sold 52,849 shares of illumin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$137,407.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.