illumin (TSE:ILL) Downgraded to “Moderate Buy” Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 15th, 2025

illumin (TSE:ILLGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded illumin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

illumin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman sold 52,849 shares of illumin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$137,407.40.

