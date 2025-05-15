Noble Financial Issues Positive Outlook for SHIP Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 180,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.