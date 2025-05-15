Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 55,942 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.0%

QSR opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $1,152,040.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,698.35. This represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

