Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $17,488,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 382.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 446,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,320 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

