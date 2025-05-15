Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,340 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 283.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 179,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 224.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.5%

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

