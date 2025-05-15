4,567 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SNX opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

