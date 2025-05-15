Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 798,261 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 303.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,261 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after buying an additional 460,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 342,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

