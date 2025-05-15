Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 6th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Caledonia Mining has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.68.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
