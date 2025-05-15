Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 393,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aramark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,457,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,219 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

