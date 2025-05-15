Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 913,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,019,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.91.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

