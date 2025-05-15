Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 6,931,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,653,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.82. The firm has a market cap of £73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.