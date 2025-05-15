Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) recently:

5/13/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

4/25/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

4/25/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jones Trading from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.25 to $18.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $19.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 2.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

