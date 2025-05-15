Kevin Hykes Buys 5,000 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,000 shares in the company, valued at $643,720. The trade was a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on CVRx

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVRx by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.