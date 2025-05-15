Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $643,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $123.57 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

