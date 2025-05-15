Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,723 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 694,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

