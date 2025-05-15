Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 5,951.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $676,640.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,490,628.53. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

