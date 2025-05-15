MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 18,856 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $27,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 145,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

