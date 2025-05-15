MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $668.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7,423.16, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.33.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

