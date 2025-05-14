CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average is $337.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.