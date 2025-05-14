CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

