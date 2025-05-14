CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 102,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.71%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

