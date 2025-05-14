CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

