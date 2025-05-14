Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,013.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $47.39.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
