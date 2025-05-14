Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,384 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total value of $6,149,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,947,363.34. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,275 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $724.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $732.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.