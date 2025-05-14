CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 160.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.