Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,316,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,968,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 962.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.