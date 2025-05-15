Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,111 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

