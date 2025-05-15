Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.51 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after buying an additional 435,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.