Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

MPWR stock opened at $734.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

