ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $104,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

