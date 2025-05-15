Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.5%

RMT stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,291.74. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 102,389 shares of company stock worth $929,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

