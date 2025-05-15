Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $126,000 Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GRX stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $61,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,943,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,378,858.49. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,835 shares of company stock valued at $382,799.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

