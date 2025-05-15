Millennium Management LLC Has $96.53 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 580.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Viking worth $96,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Viking by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.92. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

