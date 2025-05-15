MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 6,375 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $224.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average of $246.53. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,147,814.56. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,786 shares of company stock worth $58,795,052 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

