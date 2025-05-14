StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

