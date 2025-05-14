StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
