Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,282,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,084.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 165,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

