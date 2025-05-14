Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.