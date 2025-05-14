Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) CFO Purchases $179,100.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

