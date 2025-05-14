Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 31,144 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,144 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

