The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $287.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total transaction of $2,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,462,306.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,097. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $283.38 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

