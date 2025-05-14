Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $72.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 337.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,888 shares of company stock worth $21,536,515. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after buying an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after buying an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after buying an additional 537,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,338,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,806,000 after acquiring an additional 233,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.