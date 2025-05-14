Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Brian Read Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $79,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,750. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 9th, Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $56,210.00.
  • On Friday, May 2nd, Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $205,446.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

SERV stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $507.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,534,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SERV

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.