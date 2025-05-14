Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Seamus Mulligan Buys 1,621 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seamus Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

