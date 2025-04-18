CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

