3,609 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ASND opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.