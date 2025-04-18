3,609 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.67.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of ASND opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $169.37.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
