Callodine Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Callodine Capital Management LP lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 1.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,519 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,305,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

