CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 456,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

