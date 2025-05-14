Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) EVP Roy Shoshani Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is -81.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Report on VSH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.