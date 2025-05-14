indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INDI. UBS Group initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of INDI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $558.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.01. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

